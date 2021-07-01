Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

WATCH: Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba’s inaugural Oath of Office ceremony

Lumumba is the first mayor in 20 years to be re-elected to a second term.
Lumumba is the first mayor in 20 years to be re-elected to a second term.(WLBT)
By Ashley Garner
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The inauguration of Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba is Thursday, July 1.

Lumumba is the first mayor in 20 years to be re-elected to a second term.

The mayor says he’s happy to continue serving the citizens of Jackson and realizes the city faces many challenges, but he has vowed to work for change.

Watch Lumumba’s swearing-in ceremony here.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police drew guns on the suspect after the crash.
Police swarm suspect with guns drawn after suspected stolen car flips
Grave robbers raid south Jackson cemetery, some caskets found broken open
A portion of Westland Plaza had been taped off Wednesday afternoon as police investigate a...
Two detained after shooting at Ellis Ave. shopping center
Woman, child charged after Jackson man struck in the head and killed
FILE - In this June 11, 2020, file photo a statue of Jefferson Davis of Mississippi is on...
Miss. Republicans vote against bill that would send Capitol’s Jefferson Davis statue back to Mississippi

Latest News

Lumumba sworn in for second term
Mississippi State celebrate after winning the College World Series 9-0 against Vanderbilt in...
Mississippi State to host championship parade Friday
The family of a man killed in an officer-involved shooting will join attorneys for a Thursday...
21-year-old woman died after being shot to death, coroner says
Judge orders new elections in two Canton board races