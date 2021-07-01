WATCH: Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba’s inaugural Oath of Office ceremony

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The inauguration of Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba is Thursday, July 1.

Lumumba is the first mayor in 20 years to be re-elected to a second term.

The mayor says he’s happy to continue serving the citizens of Jackson and realizes the city faces many challenges, but he has vowed to work for change.

Watch Lumumba’s swearing-in ceremony here.

