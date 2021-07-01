Thursday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tropical Storm Elsa is still roughly three thousand miles away from Mississippi. It’s expected to remain a tropical storm as it moves through the Caribbean Sea, across Cuba and into the eastern Gulf or over Florida early next week. It will be at it’s closest point to us Tuesday or Wednesday, but right now, does not appear to be a threat directly to our area. The other news involves a change in our weather this weekend. A cold front will drop into the area tomorrow, resulting in widespread showers and thunderstorms. This front will slide even further south Saturday and Sunday. This will filter in drier air, which should work out well for fireworks Saturday or Sunday nights. Daytime weather should also be more pleasant, but you’ll find muggy and wetter conditions the farther south you get across our area. Highs will be in the middle and upper 80s and morning lows will be close to 70. There will still remain the risk for showers this weekend, but if that front can make it farther south, it will provide us with a decent weekend.

