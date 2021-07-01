Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Thursday Night Weather Forecast

WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
By Dave Roberts
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tropical Storm Elsa is still roughly three thousand miles away from Mississippi.  It’s expected to remain a tropical storm as it moves through the Caribbean Sea, across Cuba and into the eastern Gulf or over Florida early next week.  It will be at it’s closest point to us Tuesday or Wednesday, but right now, does not appear to be a threat directly to our area.  The other news involves a change in our weather this weekend.  A cold front will drop into the area tomorrow, resulting in widespread showers and thunderstorms.  This front will slide even further south Saturday and Sunday.  This will filter in drier air, which should work out well for fireworks Saturday or Sunday nights.  Daytime weather should also be more pleasant, but you’ll find muggy and wetter conditions the farther south you get across our area.  Highs will be in the middle and upper 80s and morning lows will be close to 70.  There will still remain the risk for showers this weekend, but if that front can make it farther south, it will provide us with a decent weekend.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version

Most Read

Rosemont Gardens Memorial Park
‘This is a resting place’: Grave robbers raid cemetery, break open mutiple caskets
Police drew guns on the suspect after the crash.
Police swarm suspect with guns drawn after suspected stolen car flips
A portion of Westland Plaza had been taped off Wednesday afternoon as police investigate a...
Two detained after shooting at Ellis Ave. shopping center
The family of a man killed in an officer-involved shooting will join attorneys for a Thursday...
Suspect still at large following Wednesday night shooting on Terry Road
Mississippi State wins National Championship, first in school’s history
Mississippi State wins National Championship, first in school’s history

Latest News

Summery Pattern Breaks Up As A Front Moves Through Friday
First Alert Forecast: summery pattern ends Thursday; rain, storms return Friday
4th of July Weekend Forecast
Rachel's Thursday Afternoon Forecast
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: summery pattern put on pause as front approaches
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
Wednesday Night Weather Forecast