Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Server at Fondren restaurant punched by supposed vagrant

Saltine Restaurant marquee outside Duling Hall.
Saltine Restaurant marquee outside Duling Hall.(Mark Nardeccia)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A server at Saltine Oyster Bar was punched by a person believed homeless recently after she asked him to leave the establishment.

The suspect entered the Fondren restaurant around 6 or 7 p.m. Tuesday and began asking a customer for money.

A lady who appeared to be a server or hostess approached the man and told him he would have to leave.

The man turned and punched the woman and left the restaurant on foot, according to a source close to the subject.

“She gently took his arm and he turned around and hit her,” the source said. “It was a very horrible thing, but it was a short, sweet, and over kind of deal.”

The woman was OK, but Jackson Police were called and a report was filed.

It was not known if the man was arrested.

We have reached out to JPD and the restaurant but have not gotten calls back.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rosemont Gardens Memorial Park
‘This is a resting place’: Grave robbers raid cemetery, break open mutiple caskets
Police drew guns on the suspect after the crash.
Police swarm suspect with guns drawn after suspected stolen car flips
A portion of Westland Plaza had been taped off Wednesday afternoon as police investigate a...
Two detained after shooting at Ellis Ave. shopping center
The family of a man killed in an officer-involved shooting will join attorneys for a Thursday...
Suspect still at large following Wednesday night shooting on Terry Road
Mississippi State wins National Championship, first in school’s history
Mississippi State wins National Championship, first in school’s history

Latest News

WLBT at 4p
Forrest Co. man arrested after being found with 2 lbs. of meth, 3 grams of crack cocaine
Forrest Co. man arrested after being found with 2 lbs. of meth, 3 grams of crack cocaine
The Norvell family of Flora, Miss., from right, Seleigh Norvell, Ophelia, Norvell, 2, and Ethan...
The Mississippi Supreme Court will not hold a rehearing on Initiative 65
A woman and child were injured in a shooting at Highland Park.
Child, woman shot in gang-related gun battle in Meridian