Server at Fondren restaurant punched by supposed vagrant

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A server at Saltine Oyster Bar was punched by a person believed homeless recently after she asked him to leave the establishment.

The suspect entered the Fondren restaurant around 6 or 7 p.m. Tuesday and began asking a customer for money.

A lady who appeared to be a server or hostess approached the man and told him he would have to leave.

The man turned and punched the woman and left the restaurant on foot, according to a source close to the subject.

“She gently took his arm and he turned around and hit her,” the source said. “It was a very horrible thing, but it was a short, sweet, and over kind of deal.”

The woman was OK, but Jackson Police were called and a report was filed.

It was not known if the man was arrested.

We have reached out to JPD and the restaurant but have not gotten calls back.

