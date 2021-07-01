Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Police: Man fatally shot sisters, father before setting Lenoir home on fire and killing self

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENOIR, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a man fatally shot his sisters and his father before setting their Lenoir home on fire and turning the gun on himself Wednesday.

The Lenoir Police Department received 911 calls advising there were shots fired, a fire and a possible explosion at a home on Laurel Place NW between 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. Lenoir Police Department and the Lenoir Fire Department responded to the scene.

When first responders arrived, there was a large fire at the home. Officials say the explosion happened inside the home, possibly originating in the kitchen area on the main floor. Officials have not found any natural gas lines to the home.

Once the fire department was able to extinguish the flames, investigators went into the home and found four people dead inside. Police say all four appear to have died from gunshot wounds.

Investigators confirmed the four killed were a father and three children, one of whom recently graduated. They’ve been identified as Ronald Albert Ward, 58, Katlyn “Katie” Nichole Ward, 18, Emily Grace Ward, 15, and Ronald “Jimmy” James Ward, 29.

On Thursday, investigators said they determined Ronald James Ward shot and killed his sisters and his father before intentionally setting the home on fire and killing himself.

No possible motive for the crime has been released.

Out of the five people who lived at the home, one person is OK.

Neighbor Kim Lackey was stunned when she heard four people had died in the home. She heard what she thought was gunshots just before an explosion.

“It was pow pow pow, and then pow, pow pow again,” Lackey said.

It was a few moments later that she heard the explosion.

Fire Chief Ken Hair says the source of the explosion is under investigation. He says there were no gas or propane lines going into the home.

Investigators say the fire was found to be set intentionally by use of an accelerant.

Local Pastor Kenneth Poarch says he’s known the victims for decades.

“They are a good family,” Pastor Poarch said.

He is hoping investigators can provide some answers as to what happened and why.

This continues to be an ongoing investigation involving The Lenoir Police Department, the Lenoir Fire Department, and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rosemont Gardens Memorial Park
‘This is a resting place’: Grave robbers raid cemetery, break open mutiple caskets
Police drew guns on the suspect after the crash.
Police swarm suspect with guns drawn after suspected stolen car flips
A portion of Westland Plaza had been taped off Wednesday afternoon as police investigate a...
Two detained after shooting at Ellis Ave. shopping center
The family of a man killed in an officer-involved shooting will join attorneys for a Thursday...
Suspect still at large following Wednesday night shooting on Terry Road
Mississippi State wins National Championship, first in school’s history
Mississippi State wins National Championship, first in school’s history

Latest News

Forrest Co. man arrested after being found with 2 lbs. of meth, 3 grams of crack cocaine
Forrest Co. man arrested after being found with 2 lbs. of meth, 3 grams of crack cocaine
The Norvell family of Flora, Miss., from right, Seleigh Norvell, Ophelia, Norvell, 2, and Ethan...
The Mississippi Supreme Court will not hold a rehearing on Initiative 65
Saltine Restaurant marquee outside Duling Hall.
Server at Fondren restaurant punched by supposed vagrant
A woman and child were injured in a shooting at Highland Park.
Child, woman shot in gang-related gun battle in Meridian