The Mississippi Supreme Court will not hold a rehearing on Initiative 65

The Norvell family of Flora, Miss., from right, Seleigh Norvell, Ophelia, Norvell, 2, and Ethan Norvell, listen to speakers protesting the Mississippi Supreme Court ruling that invalidated Mississippi's initiative process and overturned a medical marijuana initiative that voters approved in November 2020, at a rally in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Supreme Court has decided not to hold a rehearing on Initiative 65, an initiate they overturned in May. The decision not to rehear was made Thursday.

Paperwork was filed in June which challenged the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Initiative 65, a medical marijuana initiative which was widely supported by state voters last November.

Kelly Jacobs, who was behind the Mississippi Early Voting Ballot Initiative, explained that the motion requested a rehearing argued that the court was legislating from the bench.

Dr. David Allen, who joined the filing, stated at the time that, “We believe the Secretary of State was correct when he approved [Initiative] 65 for the vote and that, regardless, even if errors were made, once the people vote for it then no law is superior to that.”

Secretary of State Michael Watson has gone on the record saying he will not challenge the Supreme Court’s decision on Initiative 65.

Governor Tate Reeves, who said that he was both “interested and intrigued” by the Court’s decision, said that he will not call a special session regarding Initiative 65 without lawmakers being on the same page.

