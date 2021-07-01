Baby Faces
Judge orders new elections in two Canton board races

By Anthony Warren
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Canton voters in Wards 2 and 5 are headed back to the polls.

Wednesday night, Senior Status Judge Jeff Weill signed off on an order calling for new elections in the contested races.

Under terms of the agreement, the elections will occur on the Tuesday following 45 days from the date of the judgment, putting Election Day in mid-August.

The decision is a major victory for Tim Taylor and Fred Esco, the incumbent aldermen who lost their seats and challenged the results in Madison County Circuit Court.

Under terms of the agreed order, Taylor will again face off against John Brown in the Ward 5 re-vote, while Esco will face Renee Truss in the Ward 2 race.

In the Democratic primary, Truss defeated Esco 112 to 92, while Brown bested Taylor 109 to 106 votes, according to the Mississippi Secretary of State’s website.

No additional candidates will be allowed in the race, and because no Republican or independent challengers ran for the seats in the June 8 general election, the winners will be sworn in “as soon as practicable” after results are certified, the order states.

The elections will be conducted by the Madison County Circuit Clerk, the Madison County Election Commission.

Taylor and Esco will remain in office until the results of those races are certified.

Weill’s ruling does not address Rodriquez Brown’s challenge in the Ward 1 alderman race.

Brown fell to Colby Walker in the Democratic primary by a vote of 133 to 122.

It also is not clear whether other candidates elected on June 8, including Mayor William Truly, will be allowed to take their seats.

Last week, the Canton Municipal Election Commission announced that it had not certified the results in the contested races, citing Weill’s previous ruling nullifying the actions of the Democratic Municipal Executive Committee led by Natwassie Truly, the mayor’s wife.

In a letter to the secretary of state, the commission said it would certify the results of the unchallenged races. The results in the Ward 3, 4, 6 and 7 races were not challenged in court.

The result of the mayor’s race, meanwhile, is being challenged. Republican challenger Chip Matthews. Matthews, who lost to the incumbent Truly, said the mayor should have not appeared on the general election ballot because the judge nullified the actions of the committee that oversaw the primary.

A swearing-in ceremony slated for earlier this week had been canceled.

A copy of the agreed order is shown below.

