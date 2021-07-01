Baby Faces
It’s back to business as usual for East Central Community College this fall

Source: ECCC
Source: ECCC(WTOK)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DECATUR, Miss. (WLBT) - East Central Community College in Decatur is planning a return to “normal operations” this fall, including a return to a full schedule of in-person, traditional classes, open facilities, student activities and on-campus events.

The return to normal also will apply to ECCC’s college centers in Philadelphia, Choctaw, Louisville, Forest, and Carthage.

“Recognizing that great strides have been made in efforts to control the virus through vaccinations and other measures, and based on ongoing guidance from the Mississippi State Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control, we appear to be turning a corner in efforts to control the spread of COVID-19,” ECCC President Brent Gregory said.

Gregory said the school would ask that everyone follow recommended health and safety guidelines, such as social distancing and staying home when sick.

The school also will comply with any new mandates that are issued.

“Fortunately, because of our successful experience at ECCC the past year with completely online and then hybrid and online classes, we can easily transition back if the need arises,” Gregory said.

Students, faculty, and others will no longer be required to wear face masks. However, those that prefer to wear them will be encouraged to do so.

Fall semester dates can be found at eccc.edu.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

