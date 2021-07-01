Consider This: We Are All Americans

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As we head into the 4th of July weekend, it is a great time to think about how fortunate we are to live in America.

Yes, there are things where we can do better, and areas where we can improve. But when compared with the rest of the world, I’ll pick the US of A 10 out of 10 times.

One of the best things about our country are the freedoms we have.

We have the right to share our opinion without recourse, the right to worship as we choose, the right to vote, and so much more. What I do not understand, however, is that many people want everyone to think, act and share their same beliefs.

If they don’t, they are the scum of the earth. What happened to agreeing to disagree and still being respectful?

Here is a challenge for you: When you engage with someone who shares a different opinion, instead of attacking that person and criticizing their position, how about you listen and consider their perspective?

Maybe you’ll learn something.

You do not have to agree with them, but you can be polite and considerate. That applies to not only face-to-face conversations… but especially on social media where people say hateful things, hiding anonymously behind a keyboard.

Imagine if we were all exactly alike. What a terrible country that would be.

As you celebrate our Independence this weekend, let’s treat each other with respect, celebrating our differences, knowing at the end of the day, all of us just want a better America.

