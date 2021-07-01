Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Chipotle issues BOGO offer for customers vaccinated against COVID-19

FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2017, file photo, a Chipotle restaurant sign hangs in Pittsburgh. (AP...
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2017, file photo, a Chipotle restaurant sign hangs in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)(Gene J. Puskar | AP)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Chipotle is joining the list of businesses offering rewards to those who are vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Mexican grill will offer a buy-one-get-one deal Tuesday at participating locations to encourage people to get their shot.

Customers just need to say “Friends BOGO” at the register to redeem one free entrée with the purchase of another entrée.

“As a proud participant in the National Month of Action for Vaccinations, we are encouraging our fans to give their friends free Chipotle as a craveable reward for getting vaccinated,” said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer, in a press release.

The offer is available July 6, 3 p.m. until close and is part of the National Month of Action for Vaccinations.

Click here to see more companies that are offering rewards to vaccinated customers.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rosemont Gardens Memorial Park
‘This is a resting place’: Grave robbers raid cemetery, break open mutiple caskets
Police drew guns on the suspect after the crash.
Police swarm suspect with guns drawn after suspected stolen car flips
A portion of Westland Plaza had been taped off Wednesday afternoon as police investigate a...
Two detained after shooting at Ellis Ave. shopping center
Mississippi State wins National Championship, first in school’s history
Mississippi State wins National Championship, first in school’s history
Woman, child charged after Jackson man struck in the head and killed

Latest News

Searchers found the remains of six people Wednesday, including two children and their mother....
Safety concerns halt rescue efforts at condo collapse site
President Joe Biden speaks about infrastructure negotiations, in the East Room of the White...
Biden misses vaccine-sharing goal, cites local hurdles
Summery Pattern Breaks Up As A Front Moves Through Friday
First Alert Forecast: summery pattern ends Thursday; rain, storms return Friday
FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2017 photo, President-elect Donald Trump, left, his chief financial...
Trump Organization, CFO plead not guilty to tax crime charges