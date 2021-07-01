Baby Faces
Child, woman shot in gang-related gun battle in Meridian

One suspect in custody. Four more suspects are being sought.
A woman and child were injured in a shooting at Highland Park.
A woman and child were injured in a shooting at Highland Park.(Viewer submitted photo)
By Pat Peterson
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One suspect is in custody and four others are being sought by Meridian police in the shooting of a five-year old child and a woman at Highland Park in what police are calling a gang-related gun battle.

Police say a bullet struck the child in the hand. The woman was hit in the head. Police say the injuries are not life-threatening. A bystander sent us a picture from the crime scene. The image shows two cars at the park. The back window of one of the cars was blown out from apparent gunfire.

The wanted suspects were identified as Malik Wright, Jerry D. Williams, Justin Ruffin and Jaterio McKee.

Meridian police said four suspects are being sought in a shooting at Highland Park that injured...
Meridian police said four suspects are being sought in a shooting at Highland Park that injured a woman and a 5-year-old child.(Meridian Police Dept.)
Newscenter 11 reporter Matt Robin found what appears to be at least two bullet holes in one of the carousel horses at Highland Park. The gun battle happened just feet from the carousel horse.

If you have information about any of the suspects, call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477. You don’t have to give your name.

We’ll update this story when police release new information.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

