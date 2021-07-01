Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

California city council approves measure requiring gun owners to have liability insurance

By Betty Yu
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KPIX) - One month after a mass shooting, city councilors have passed gun control measures.

In a unanimous vote, the San Jose City Council approved a measure requiring every gun owner to have liability insurance coverage for their firearms.

A second measure requires gun owners to pay an annual fee to compensate taxpayers for the public cost of responding to gun-related injuries and deaths, such as emergency medical and police response.

Gun rights advocates said the measures would punish law-abiding gun owners, and others worry it infringes on the Second Amendment.

“We believe it is clearly unconstitutional for the government at any level to charge some sort of a fee before somebody can exercise an enumerated, constitutional right,” Sam Paredes said during the council meeting in a public comment.

New data from an independent nonprofit organization showed gun violence incidents in San Jose cost taxpayers $442 million annually.

The city council’s actions took place after a mass shooting in San Jose that took the lives of nine people in May.

Some supporters of the measures said the council’s decisions are a step forward in combatting gun violence.

Those who don’t comply with the mandates could have their weapons seized.

Copyright 2021 KPIX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rosemont Gardens Memorial Park
‘This is a resting place’: Grave robbers raid cemetery, break open mutiple caskets
Police drew guns on the suspect after the crash.
Police swarm suspect with guns drawn after suspected stolen car flips
A portion of Westland Plaza had been taped off Wednesday afternoon as police investigate a...
Two detained after shooting at Ellis Ave. shopping center
Mississippi State wins National Championship, first in school’s history
Mississippi State wins National Championship, first in school’s history
Woman, child charged after Jackson man struck in the head and killed

Latest News

Bill Cosby released from prison after conviction overturned
EXPLAINER: Why Bill Cosby’s conviction was overturned
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi picks Rep. Bennie Thompson to lead the committee probe of the Jan. 6...
Pelosi names GOP’s Cheney to panel investigating Jan. 6 riot
Searchers found the remains of six people Wednesday, including two children and their mother....
Safety concerns halt rescue efforts at condo collapse site
Infrastructure needs are one of the critical necessities Congress is struggling to address.
House approves $715 billion transportation, water bill