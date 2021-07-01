Breaking: 12-year-old boy burned to death in Coldwater

COLDWATER, Miss. (WMC) - A 12-year-old boy was burned to death in Coldwater, MS, on Sunday night.

Tate County Sheriff’s Office (TSCO) says a fire was reported around 9:30 p.m. in a the shop behind a home.

TSCO says responders found 12-year-old boy severely burned and he was rushed to the Le Bonheur burn unit. He did not survive his injuries.

According to TSCO the investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

