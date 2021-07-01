Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Breaking: 12-year-old boy burned to death in Coldwater

ISP, KSP increasing patrols during holiday traffic
ISP, KSP increasing patrols during holiday traffic
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLDWATER, Miss. (WMC) - A 12-year-old boy was burned to death in Coldwater, MS, on Sunday night.

Tate County Sheriff’s Office (TSCO) says a fire was reported around 9:30 p.m. in a the shop behind a home.

TSCO says responders found 12-year-old boy severely burned and he was rushed to the Le Bonheur burn unit. He did not survive his injuries.

According to TSCO the investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rosemont Gardens Memorial Park
‘This is a resting place’: Grave robbers raid cemetery, break open mutiple caskets
Police drew guns on the suspect after the crash.
Police swarm suspect with guns drawn after suspected stolen car flips
A portion of Westland Plaza had been taped off Wednesday afternoon as police investigate a...
Two detained after shooting at Ellis Ave. shopping center
Mississippi State wins National Championship, first in school’s history
Mississippi State wins National Championship, first in school’s history
Woman, child charged after Jackson man struck in the head and killed

Latest News

Summery Pattern Breaks Up As A Front Moves Through Friday
First Alert Forecast: summery pattern ends Thursday; rain, storms return Friday
4th of July Weekend Forecast
Rachel's Thursday Afternoon Forecast
Demario Lamar Cotton
FBI issues statement after arresting Jackson man for shooting federal agent
Source: ECCC
It’s back to business as usual for East Central Community College this fall