Alcohol delivery is now legal in Mississippi, but most stores are not ready to participate

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - New state laws go into effect this week- one of them allowing for home delivery of alcohol.

It’s a buying option that has been allowed in many other states and is now available here.

Most liquor stores we talked to are not going to offer the service right away, but Arrow Wine and Spirits in Clinton is one store that says they will be offering the service.

Right now they’re promoting it on their Facebook page. They don’t have the service set up yet, but hope to in the near future.

Customers should expect to include a delivery fee and tip costs if they order. Just how much markup that will be remains to be seen.

The main problem for liquor stores right now is finding people to hire to help with deliveries. They, like many industries, are finding it hard to find good help during the pandemic. They do believe this could boost business once it is implemented.

Shaun Blakeney, who manages the Clinton store said, “I think it’ll help us. It’s got to help us. A lot of people are still scared to get out, they don’t want to come out and be around other people. We wanna take care of their needs, take care of our business, make everything better. Just establish a better footprint in the community for sure.”

The liquor stores will be able to deliver within a 30-mile radius from their store after acquiring permits from the state. They’ll also have to buy equipment to check IDs of the people they deliver to make sure they’re of age.

Some liquor stores say they expect a delivery service like those in the food industry to come in and offer delivery, but those I talked to say they have not been approached with that yet.

