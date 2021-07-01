21-year-old woman shot multiple times, later dies after argument at Jackson convenience store

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another tragic loss of life sends Jackson police in search of a gunman in the city’s 73rd homicide.

The last night of June, gunfire claimed the life of a young woman at a convenience store, the result of a dispute.

JPD reports that the victim in the city’s latest homicide knew her killer. The suspect remains on the run, but authorities have not released the name of the man who fatally shot Kaylin Banyard.

The 21-year-old was shot just before midnight Wednesday in the 3100 block of Terry Road. We are told it happened at Inland Food Store at the intersection of Lockwood Circle and Terry Road.

Investigators say Banyard was arguing with her boyfriend when she was shot by her boyfriend’s brother. The Hinds County coroner says she was hit multiple times and later died at UMMC.

According to Banyard’s Facebook page, she attended Jackson State University.

“Don’t nobody have respect for life. Don’t nobody care about others’ feelings or nothing,” said Dewayne Page.

The trucker/merchandiser makes deliveries to the store. He believes violence is escalating because no one cares. Page said he often sees police officers sitting at gas stations instead of patrolling the streets.

“I’m in south Jackson every single day,” said Page. “I have been to stores where they said somebody got shot and ran behind the store and died. Another guy got shot, ran inside a store and died. And this has been in the last six, eight months.”

Trina Brown of Jackson frequents the area often. She is saddened by the increasing violent deaths and is losing hope.

“I hate that happened to her. It’s sad,” said Brown. “It’s just sad out here. I hate to watch the news now because every time you turn it on, the TV, there goes somebody got killed again.”

There were reportedly 17 homicides in the month of June in Jackson, making it the deadliest month in the city’s history.

If you know the location of the accused shooter, the brother of Banyard’s boyfriend, you are asked to call Jackson Police or Crimestoppers.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.