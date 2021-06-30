Baby Faces
Wednesday Night Weather Forecast

By Dave Roberts
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Potential Tropical Cyclone 5 is in the Atlantic and may enter The Gulf of Mexico early to middle of next week.  We will continue to monitor it.  Summer in Mississippi continues! Highs will reach the low 90s this afternoon, feeling more like 100° as scattered showers and storms will redevelop this afternoon through the early evening hours. Coverage will be slightly higher for our Thursday, but conditions will remain comparable to what we’ve seen so far this week. The cold front we’ve been discussing all week long will finally approach the area by Friday, bringing numerous showers and thunderstorms to the area. This won’t be a washout all day, but be prepared to dodge showers and storms heading out the door. This front will temporarily push to our south this weekend, bringing mostly dry and less humid conditions to our central and northern counties, but still sparking at least scattered showers and storms in our southern counties both Saturday and Sunday afternoons. If you live mainly along and south of HWY 84, be sure to have a Plan B for those Independence Day weekend plans just in case a few showers or storms develop overhead. Temperatures will also be cooler Friday through Sunday, only topping out in the mid-upper 80s. The front will eventually lift back to the north as we start off next week, ushering muggier conditions and better shower/storm chances back into the area...

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

