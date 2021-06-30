Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Two detained after shooting at Ellis Ave. shopping center

A portion of Westland Plaza had been taped off Wednesday afternoon as police investigate a...
A portion of Westland Plaza had been taped off Wednesday afternoon as police investigate a shooting there.(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two men had been detained following a shooting Wednesday afternoon on Ellis Avenue.

The incident occurred at Westland Plaza at Ellis and Robinson Road. A portion of the shopping center had been taped off as JPD investigated the scene.

One man was sitting in an ambulance. It was unclear if the individual had been shot or if he was being taken to the hospital.

He was sitting on a gurney, according to our reporter on the scene.

A pistol was still lying in the parking lot shortly before 4 p.m.

Police have yet to comment on the incident.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Police Department
One dead, two wounded after shootout in Jackson on Monday night
Woman, child charged after Jackson man struck in the head and killed
Family: 1 killed, 3 injured in shooting at Alabama funeral
The Tylertown Police Department is searching for 20-year-old Derecus A. Conerly.
Family offers $20K reward for missing man
JPD searching for 24-year-old missing man
JPD searching for 24-year-old missing man

Latest News

WLBT at 5p
A Mississippi plumbing company is offering a $300 reward for its stolen porta potty
A Mississippi plumbing company is offering a $300 reward for its stolen porta potty
Police say they recovered a weapon with a sawed-off barrel during a traffic stop Wednesday.
Careless driving lands murder suspect back in jail, nets recovery of illegal and stolen guns
In case you didn’t know, Burger King is rootin’ for the Dawgs
In case you didn’t know, Burger King is rootin’ for the Dawgs