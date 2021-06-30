Two detained after shooting at Ellis Ave. shopping center

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two men had been detained following a shooting Wednesday afternoon on Ellis Avenue.

The incident occurred at Westland Plaza at Ellis and Robinson Road. A portion of the shopping center had been taped off as JPD investigated the scene.

One man was sitting in an ambulance. It was unclear if the individual had been shot or if he was being taken to the hospital.

He was sitting on a gurney, according to our reporter on the scene.

A pistol was still lying in the parking lot shortly before 4 p.m.

Police have yet to comment on the incident.

A portion of Westland Plaza at Ellis & Robinson is taped off as JPD investigates a shooting here. One man is loaded into an ambulance sitting up on a gurney. I found this pistol in the parking lot as I pulled up. pic.twitter.com/vrl9GiIpJA — Mike Evans (@crabblers) June 30, 2021

