Thinking towards the future, Clay County inmates graduate from construction skills program
By Josh Carter
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Several inmates at the Clay County Detention Center have graduated from a construction skills program.

The new program is hosted at East Mississippi Community College’s West Point-Call County Center, and all inmates enrolled were convicted of nonviolent offenses.

They attended the free classes three days a week, the funding coming from the Mississippi Workforce Enhancement Training Fund.

The inmates hope that the training will help them land good-paying jobs upon their release.

Before they enrolled in the class, the inmates had to take an exam which assessed their ability in math, workplace documents and graphic literacy.

The program is the result of a partnership between EMCC, the Mississippi Department of Corrections and Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott.

To read more about the program, click here.

