State investigators asking for tips in 2019 unsolved homicide case

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State investigators are asking the public for help in a nearly two-year-old homicide case with no new leads.

July 30th, 2019, Jackson police say they found the body of Johnathan Nevell Jackson with a gunshot wound to his head one week after he was reported missing.

Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers says Jackson was last known to have been with some friends at a North Jackson hotel before missing.

Investigators say he was known to have been driving a 2009 red Ford F-150 red in color with the license plates HP7 359.

The last known contact family had with Jackson was by text message when he had traveled over to the Clinton area before going missing, Crimestoppers says.

Several days later, Jackon’s truck was discovered burned up, and then his body was discovered shortly after that in a shallow grave on some property in Lawrence County.

If you have any information on this case, you get up to a $2,500 reward by calling Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or submitting a tip online here.

