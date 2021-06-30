Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Sheriff: Arkansas mom asleep when son drowned

Investigators say an Arkansas mom who tested positive for meth was asleep when her six-year-old...
Investigators say an Arkansas mom who tested positive for meth was asleep when her six-year-old son drowned.(Garland Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT/KATV) - Investigators say an Arkansas mom who tested positive for meth was asleep when her six-year-old son drowned.

Sarah Breshears, 25, is being held without bond in the Garland County Jail on three counts of first-degree child endangerment.

According to court documents obtained by KATV, Breshears woke up Tuesday morning and discovered her son missing from their home on Vanadium Circle, located along the Ouachita River near Hot Springs.

Searchers later found the boy’s body in the water. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Breshears after they say she tested positive for methamphetamine.

Breshears’ two other sons, both age 7, are in state custody.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Police Department
One dead, two wounded after shootout in Jackson on Monday night
Woman, child charged after Jackson man struck in the head and killed
Family: 1 killed, 3 injured in shooting at Alabama funeral
The Tylertown Police Department is searching for 20-year-old Derecus A. Conerly.
Family offers $20K reward for missing man
JPD searching for 24-year-old missing man
JPD searching for 24-year-old missing man

Latest News

In case you didn’t know, Burger King is rootin’ for the Dawgs
In case you didn’t know, Burger King is rootin’ for the Dawgs
We caught up with Mississippi State President Dr. Mark Keenum Wednesday as the Bulldogs...
MSU President Dr. Mark Keenum reflects on the Bulldogs' College World Series run
Police drew guns on the suspect after the crash.
Police swarm suspect with guns drawn after suspected stolen car flips
Typical June Pattern Switches Up As Front Approaches In The Early Parts of July
First Alert Forecast: typical June pattern continues; front nears by late week