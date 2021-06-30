Sheriff: Arkansas mom asleep when son drowned

GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT/KATV) - Investigators say an Arkansas mom who tested positive for meth was asleep when her six-year-old son drowned.

Sarah Breshears, 25, is being held without bond in the Garland County Jail on three counts of first-degree child endangerment.

According to court documents obtained by KATV, Breshears woke up Tuesday morning and discovered her son missing from their home on Vanadium Circle, located along the Ouachita River near Hot Springs.

Searchers later found the boy’s body in the water. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Breshears after they say she tested positive for methamphetamine.

Breshears’ two other sons, both age 7, are in state custody.

