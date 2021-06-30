Baby Faces
Reeves creates military affairs office to improve national security, appoints PJ Waldrop as director

FILE
FILE(AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, File)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 1:43 PM CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves has a new office under his wing to improve Mississippi’s military and national security efforts.

Reeves announced the creation of the Governor’s Office of Military Affairs within the Mississippi Development Authority.

He hopes to coordinate better our military and national security in and around the state

Reeves also appointed Paul Jerrod “PJ” Waldrop as director.

Waldrop previously served as a staffer to former U.S. Senator Thad Cochran. Most recently, Waldrop served as deputy chief of staff and state director to former U.S. Senator David Perdue (R-GA), a member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Armed Services.

“PJ will play a critical role as Director of the Governor’s Office of Military Affairs as we work to strengthen our relationships within the Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, military services, defense industry, and other critical partners,” Reeves said. “I am confident PJ has the experience and relationships necessary to ensure this important Office will be a huge success for our state.”

