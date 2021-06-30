Baby Faces
Police swarm suspect with guns drawn after suspected stolen car flips

Police drew guns on the suspect after the crash.
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police took a man into custody after the car he was in flipped over on Bailey Avenue.

Police rushed to the scene of the crash after the vehicle was reported stolen from a nearby gas station and drew their guns on him.

It’s unclear what circumstances led up to the standoff but the man was eventually taken into custody without any major injuries.

WLBT crews are working to learn more.

The car crashed and overturned.
