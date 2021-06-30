Baby Faces
MSDH partners with UMMC scientists to track, fight COVID-19 variants

By Carmen Poe
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi’s health leaders are partnering to figure out which COVID-19 variants are traveling through our state and where they’ve been.

The partnership is with University of Mississippi Medical Center scientists, Mississippi State Department of Health, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Scientists say every time a virus comes into contact with human cells; it can make a mistake trying to copy the genetic makeup.

Ultimately, this mistake could lead to the creation of another variant.

UMMC says studying this virus, new forms of it, and how moves can end this pandemic and prevent future ones.

Right now, the department of health says this delta variant is becoming the predominant strain in the state.

The state says they’re concerned just because this variant is highly infectious.

While most cases have been in the Hinds, Rankin, and Madison County areas, they say the virus will spread across the state.

