Man wanted for assaulting pregnant woman, killing unborn baby

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department issued an arrest warrant for a man they say assaulted a pregnant woman.

Christopher Thompson, 28, is wanted by police for an assault last month.

The woman was hospitalized on May 19 and later claimed her boyfriend assaulted her.

Before she was released from the hospital, she lost her unborn child.

Police say they did not learn of the assault until after she was released from the hospital.

It was determined that the assault was the reason the child died in the womb, turning the investigation into a homicide.

