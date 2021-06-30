Baby Faces
LIVE: Federal agents kick off bomb prevention campaign

By Kailynn Johnson
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - On June 30, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the Federal Bureau of Investigation will host a kickoff event for Operation Flashpoint, a public awareness bomb prevention campaign in Clinton, Miss.

Operation Flashpoint is a joint CISA-FBI initiative to build awareness in communities across the country to prevent bomb attacks.

The 90-day pilot program will encourage businesses and the public to voluntarily report suspicious activities, such as buying large amounts or a combination of chemicals and materials that can be used to build bombs.

In 2020 alone, there were 2,061 bomb threats, suspicious package, and device-related incidents nationwide.

The kickoff event and pilot program demonstrate a strong unity of federal government between the Departments of Justice (FBI) and Homeland Security (CISA) in safeguarding citizens and critical infrastructure. After the kickoff event in Clinton, Mississippi, Operation Flashpoint will also include stops in:

• Columbia, S.C.

• Louisville, Ky.

• Orlando/Tampa, Fla.

Watch live here:

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

