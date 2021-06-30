Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: typical June pattern continues; front nears by late week

Typical June Pattern Switches Up As Front Approaches In The Early Parts of July
Typical June Pattern Switches Up As Front Approaches In The Early Parts of July(WLBT)
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEDNESDAY: Our summery pattern continues through mid-week with a risk for a few pop-up storms flowing from southeast to northwest - amid a mix of clouds and sun, expect highs to continue to crank up toward the lower to middle 90s. Storms will fade through the evening hours, with lows in the 70s.

THURSDAY: Lather, rinse and repeat through Thursday. An approaching front will kick up better chance for rain farther north of our area, but afternoon pop-up downpours will continue to be in the forecast. Expect highs in the lower 90s amid a mix of clouds and sun. Storms will fade after sunset with lows in the 70s. Storm chances may flare up again by early Friday morning.

EXTENDED PLANNER: A front will approach the region by Friday and Saturday, yielding better chances for rain and storms. Coverage will go up to 50-60% with highs in the middle 80s both days. The front will slip southward into the weekend, getting hung up near the coast by Independence Day on Sunday - still yielding a risk for storms, mainly south of I-20. The weekend won’t be a washout but be prepared to dodge raindrops from time to time, and into the start of the next work week.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Police Department
One dead, two wounded after shootout in Jackson on Monday night
Woman, child charged after Jackson man struck in the head and killed
Family: 1 killed, 3 injured in shooting at Alabama funeral
The Tylertown Police Department is searching for 20-year-old Derecus A. Conerly.
Family offers $20K reward for missing man
JPD searching for 24-year-old missing man
JPD searching for 24-year-old missing man

Latest News

WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
Tuesday Night Weather Forecast
Rain chances pick up by the end of the work week...
Rachel's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast
Typical Summer Heat, Humidity Through Mid-Week; Stormier Pattern Emerges By Week's End
First Alert Forecast: Typical, summertime pattern continues...
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: hit, miss storms mid-week; more numerous late week