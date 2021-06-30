First Alert Forecast: typical June pattern continues; front nears by late week

WEDNESDAY: Our summery pattern continues through mid-week with a risk for a few pop-up storms flowing from southeast to northwest - amid a mix of clouds and sun, expect highs to continue to crank up toward the lower to middle 90s. Storms will fade through the evening hours, with lows in the 70s.

Hit and miss storms will bubble with the afternoon heating of the day - expect highs in the lower 90s, feeling closer to 100°, Another standard June setup as we near the end of the month. #mswx @WLBT @Fox40News pic.twitter.com/XVgOiYCTLL — Patrick Ellis WLBT (@PatrickEllisWx) June 30, 2021

THURSDAY: Lather, rinse and repeat through Thursday. An approaching front will kick up better chance for rain farther north of our area, but afternoon pop-up downpours will continue to be in the forecast. Expect highs in the lower 90s amid a mix of clouds and sun. Storms will fade after sunset with lows in the 70s. Storm chances may flare up again by early Friday morning.

EXTENDED PLANNER: A front will approach the region by Friday and Saturday, yielding better chances for rain and storms. Coverage will go up to 50-60% with highs in the middle 80s both days. The front will slip southward into the weekend, getting hung up near the coast by Independence Day on Sunday - still yielding a risk for storms, mainly south of I-20. The weekend won’t be a washout but be prepared to dodge raindrops from time to time, and into the start of the next work week.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

