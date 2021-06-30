Fairground well system construction begins

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ag Commissioner Andy Gipson says drilling on the fairgrounds, in hopes of finding natural drinking water for fairground use, begins on Wednesday, June 30.

They are putting in a test drilling rig. The rig is drilling down several hundred feet until it reaches a water source.

Once the source is reached, the water will be tested, and Gibson says he believes it will be drinking water quality.

Once this happens, Gibson says, they will build a well, and have the option to use their own water.

They will no longer have to solely rely on the City of Jackson for water.

“We are going to have a tank up high,” says Gibson.

“I want to put on that tank the brand Genuine Mississippi. Genuine Mississippi on that water tank and feed water here. It will water all the livestock barns, the coliseum, the Trade Mart, the Equine Center, the farmers market. Give us all the water we need in case of emergency like we saw back in the winter.”

Gibson says earlier this year the fairgrounds were crippled during the Rodeo, unable to even flush the toilet.

He says that will never happen again.

This well will ensure the fairground’s independence from the city’s failing water system.

