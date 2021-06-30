Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Connect Jackson comprehensive plan discussed at New Horizon Church

By Howard Ballou
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson’s vision for the next 20 years and the blueprint to achieve that vision was laid out at New Horizon Church on Ellis Avenue Tuesday night.

The special council and joint planning board commission meeting, called by Council President Aaron Banks, is the first in-person engagement event for the Connect Jackson comprehensive plan.

It’s the result of over 2,100 surveys, 14 focus groups and contact with many citizens and city leaders about what Jackson’s future will look like and how to get there.

Many of the issues, like dilapidated housing, infrastructure and crime, already come up at regular council meetings. The question now is when will the talk turn into action.

Jordan Rae Hillman, Jackson City Planning Director, said, ”Tonight, this is really hitting the surface level of are we working on the right issues? But as we transition into deep diving into those issues, our goals are to make a list of recommended policies and projects with an implementation schedule, so some things we can do in our first year, some can be three years in. Some can be five years in and we measure.”

Hillman said getting home improvement loans to red-lined communities, improving J-Tran and overall mobility were also topics of Tuesday night’s discussion.

She said they expect to reveal a draft of the plan by October. You can get more information and see the plan and offer input by going to ConnectJackson.com.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body and vehicle found burned in Pike County; MBI investigating
The Tylertown Police Department is searching for 20-year-old Derecus A. Conerly.
Family offers $20K reward for missing man
Jackson Police Department
One dead, two wounded after shootout in Jackson on Monday night
Family: 1 killed, 3 injured in shooting at Alabama funeral
JPD: Man found shot to death inside car after crashing into other vehicles

Latest News

Stores in the metro are still fully stocked and seeing good business despite nationwide...
Stores in the metro are still fully stocked and seeing good business despite nationwide shortage of fireworks
Connect Jackson comprehensive plan discussed at New Horizon Church
Connect Jackson comprehensive plan discussed at New Horizon Church
CDC points to Mississippi as one of five places where Delta variant could have worst impact
CDC points to Mississippi as one of five places where Delta variant could have worst impact
WLBT News at 10 p.m. (6-29-21)
WLBT News at 10 p.m. (6-29-21)