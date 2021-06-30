Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

In case you didn’t know, Burger King is rootin’ for the Dawgs

In case you didn’t know, Burger King is rootin’ for the Dawgs
In case you didn’t know, Burger King is rootin’ for the Dawgs(AP/WLBT)
By Josh Carter
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The King has spoken!

As Mississippi State teeters on the precipice of their first National Championship in the school’s history, they have royalty on their side.

The king of fast-food himself: Burger King.

In a tweet, Burger King declared that they “gotta go with state” in Game 3 of the College World Championship series which is to be played Wednesday night.

Mississippi State will take on Vanderbilt after coming back from a loss Monday, crushing Vandy 13-2 in Game 2 Tuesday night.

The final showdown will commence Wednesday at 6 p.m. on ESPN 2, and, rest assured, the King will be watching.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Police Department
One dead, two wounded after shootout in Jackson on Monday night
Woman, child charged after Jackson man struck in the head and killed
Family: 1 killed, 3 injured in shooting at Alabama funeral
The Tylertown Police Department is searching for 20-year-old Derecus A. Conerly.
Family offers $20K reward for missing man
JPD searching for 24-year-old missing man
JPD searching for 24-year-old missing man

Latest News

We caught up with Mississippi State President Dr. Mark Keenum Wednesday as the Bulldogs...
MSU President Dr. Mark Keenum reflects on the Bulldogs' College World Series run
Police drew guns on the suspect after the crash.
Police swarm suspect with guns drawn after suspected stolen car flips
Typical June Pattern Switches Up As Front Approaches In The Early Parts of July
First Alert Forecast: typical June pattern continues; front nears by late week
Investigators say an Arkansas mom who tested positive for meth was asleep when her six-year-old...
Sheriff: Arkansas mom asleep when son drowned