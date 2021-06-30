In case you didn’t know, Burger King is rootin’ for the Dawgs
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The King has spoken!
As Mississippi State teeters on the precipice of their first National Championship in the school’s history, they have royalty on their side.
The king of fast-food himself: Burger King.
In a tweet, Burger King declared that they “gotta go with state” in Game 3 of the College World Championship series which is to be played Wednesday night.
gotta go with state— Burger King (@BurgerKing) June 30, 2021
Mississippi State will take on Vanderbilt after coming back from a loss Monday, crushing Vandy 13-2 in Game 2 Tuesday night.
The final showdown will commence Wednesday at 6 p.m. on ESPN 2, and, rest assured, the King will be watching.
