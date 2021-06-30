Baby Faces
Careless driving lands murder suspect back in jail, nets recovery of illegal and stolen guns

Police say they recovered a weapon with a sawed-off barrel during a traffic stop Wednesday.
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORT GIBSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man who had been arrested a nearly year ago on a murder charge was picked up again in Port Gibson on Wednesday after police pulled him over for careless driving.

Around 3:28 p.m., Chief Russell Dorsey pulled the vehicle over on Church Street near Greenwood Street.

Dorsey made contact with the driver and realized it was the same person he had arrested last year in connection with a murder in Vicksburg, according to the department’s Facebook post.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Toni Clark arrived on the scene and discovered a small bag of marijuana in clear view through the window.

Dorsey recovered the marijuana and then searched the vehicle, where he recovered a stolen firearm and an illegal shotgun with its barrel sawed off.

The name of the suspect had not been released and it was not clear what murder case the department was referring to.

