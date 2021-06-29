Woman, child charged after Jackson man struck in the head and killed
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman and juvenile male have been charged after a man died in Jackson.
According to police, the incident happened Saturday, June 26, in the 1800 block of Willaneel Drive.
A man was found unresponsive at the scene. He had suffered a head injury and was taken to the hospital where he would die days later.
He has been identified as 44-year-old, Robert Sutton.
The woman and child were originally charged with aggravated assault, but have upgraded charges pending.
The incident was domestic related, stated police, and stemmed from a fight between Sutton and the woman.
