Woman, child charged after Jackson man struck in the head and killed

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman and juvenile male have been charged after a man died in Jackson.

According to police, the incident happened Saturday, June 26, in the 1800 block of Willaneel Drive.

A man was found unresponsive at the scene. He had suffered a head injury and was taken to the hospital where he would die days later.

He has been identified as 44-year-old, Robert Sutton.

The woman and child were originally charged with aggravated assault, but have upgraded charges pending.

The incident was domestic related, stated police, and stemmed from a fight between Sutton and the woman.

