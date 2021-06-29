Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Woman, child charged after Jackson man struck in the head and killed

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman and juvenile male have been charged after a man died in Jackson.

According to police, the incident happened Saturday, June 26, in the 1800 block of Willaneel Drive.

A man was found unresponsive at the scene. He had suffered a head injury and was taken to the hospital where he would die days later.

He has been identified as 44-year-old, Robert Sutton.

The woman and child were originally charged with aggravated assault, but have upgraded charges pending.

The incident was domestic related, stated police, and stemmed from a fight between Sutton and the woman.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body and vehicle found burned in Pike County; MBI investigating
The Tylertown Police Department is searching for 20-year-old Derecus A. Conerly.
Family offers $20K reward for missing man
JPD: Man found shot to death inside car after crashing into other vehicles
Man found shot to death in vehicle on Livingston Road. The man crashed his car into a building...
Man found shot to death in vehicle on Livingston Rd.
Jackson Police Department
One dead, two wounded after shootout in Jackson on Monday night

Latest News

Dominique Champion (left), and the scene of the shooting.
Bond again denied for woman who allegedly shot man outside Jackson Krystal
Oxford deputy prison warden indicted by federal grand jury
State Epidemiologist Paul Byers
Byers: 80% of new Delta COVID-19 variants reported in Jackson metro area
WLBT at 4p