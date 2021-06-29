Tuesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Our forecast pattern hasn’t changed all that much over the past few days, and we’ll continue to see seasonable and muggy conditions through most of the work week. Daily, pop-up showers & storms will also continue from here, especially in our SW counties. Anticipate highs in the low 90s and feels like temperatures near 100° through Thursday afternoon! By Friday, a front that is now stalled out to our NW will have moved into our region... This will bring the likelihood of showers and storms by the time we wrap up the work week. Lingering impacts from the rain are likely at least into portions of our Independence Day weekend, but fortunately, those rain chances are looking lower! The best chance of rain going into the weekend will be for areas south of I-20, especially through the first half of our Saturday. Temperatures will only reach the mid-upper 80s Saturday and Sunday as a result.

