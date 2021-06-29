Baby Faces
Trial delayed for man charged in Mississippi artist’s death

(Source: WAFB)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) — The trial of a man charged in the death of a folk artist in Mississippi has been postponed until October.

The Natchez Democrat reports that 45-year-old Arthur Moore is charged with murder in the January 2019 death of 54-year-old James Henry Williams, a Natchez folk artist.

Williams was shot and killed following an argument between his brother and Moore.

Moore’s trial was scheduled to start this week in Natchez. But state Judge Debra Blackwell agreed to delay it.

Blackwell said the state asked for the delay because one of the main investigators in the case would not be able to testify this week due to health reasons.

