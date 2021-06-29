Oxford deputy prison warden indicted by federal grand jury

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - A federal grand jury indicted a Parchman deputy warden for allegedly assaulting an inmate in 2016, WTVA reports.

Melvin Hilson, 49, allegedly injured the unnamed inmate by hitting the inmate multiple times. The indictment charges Hilson with a felony civil rights offense, according to WTVA.

The indictment also alleges that Hilson wrote a false report to hide the incident and lied to investigators when questioned.

The Department of Justice says Hilson serves as a deputy warden at the Mississippi State Penitentiary, also known as Parchman.

