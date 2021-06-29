Baby Faces
One dead, two wounded after shootout in Jackson on Monday night

Jackson Police Department
Jackson Police Department(WLBT)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is investigating a triple shooting that happened Monday night on Oakland Avenue.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. and left one man dead and two others wounded.

Police say suspects in a stolen vehicle opened fire into another vehicle parked at a home.

The other driver returned fire, killing one and injuring another.

Police believe the shooting was a retaliation from a previous confrontation.

The stolen vehicle and several guns were recovered at the scene.

Charges are currently pending, but no one involved has yet been identified.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

