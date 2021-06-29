One dead, two wounded after shootout in Jackson on Monday night

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is investigating a triple shooting that happened Monday night on Oakland Avenue.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. and left one man dead and two others wounded.

Police say suspects in a stolen vehicle opened fire into another vehicle parked at a home.

The other driver returned fire, killing one and injuring another.

Police believe the shooting was a retaliation from a previous confrontation.

The stolen vehicle and several guns were recovered at the scene.

Charges are currently pending, but no one involved has yet been identified.

