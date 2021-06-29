Natchez police arrest man for kidnapping his girlfriend at gunpoint

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - After a four-hour manhunt, police in Natchez captured a man they say kidnapped his girlfriend at gunpoint.

Police say the man is Michael Thomas and investigators say he’s a convicted felon.

NPD says they responded to a call yesterday about the kidnapping of 21-year-old Cateria Brown by her boyfriend.

Natchez police say Thomas got into an altercation with Brown, pulled out a gun, pointed it at her head, and drove away in a vehicle with the woman beside him.

Police say he was recently released from a five-year sentence after pleading guilty to aggravated assault.

Some people tried to stop him, and he threatened them with the weapon as well.

Michael Thomas is an aspiring rap artist who is nicknamed Traedoe, or Bang, according to Natchez Democrat.

