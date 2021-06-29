Miss. man receives $1 million bond after being captured with Oxycodone, cocaine, stolen gun

TYLERTOWN, Miss. (WLBT) - A Tylertown man has received a $1 million bond after being captured with multiple drugs and a stolen gun.

Taroski Lewis was captured due to an executed search warrant at his home on Maple Street last week.

In his home agents discovered approximately 1,884 dosage units of Oxycodone, 75 grams of cocaine, 260 grams of marijuana, 7 dosage units of Hydrocodone, digital scales, multiple plastic bags and a stolen gun.

Lewis, 31, has since been charged with trafficking of Oxycodone, trafficking of cocaine, felon in possession of a firearm, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession with intent to distribute Hydrocodone.

He is currently being held at the Walthall County Jail and has a hold placed by the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

