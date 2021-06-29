Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Miss. man receives $1 million bond after being captured with Oxycodone, cocaine, stolen gun

Miss. man receives $1 million bond after being captured with Oxycodone, cocaine, stolen gun
Miss. man receives $1 million bond after being captured with Oxycodone, cocaine, stolen gun(Mississippi Department of Public Safety)
By Josh Carter
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLERTOWN, Miss. (WLBT) - A Tylertown man has received a $1 million bond after being captured with multiple drugs and a stolen gun.

Taroski Lewis was captured due to an executed search warrant at his home on Maple Street last week.

In his home agents discovered approximately 1,884 dosage units of Oxycodone, 75 grams of cocaine, 260 grams of marijuana, 7 dosage units of Hydrocodone, digital scales, multiple plastic bags and a stolen gun.

Lewis, 31, has since been charged with trafficking of Oxycodone, trafficking of cocaine, felon in possession of a firearm, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession with intent to distribute Hydrocodone.

He is currently being held at the Walthall County Jail and has a hold placed by the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body and vehicle found burned in Pike County; MBI investigating
The Tylertown Police Department is searching for 20-year-old Derecus A. Conerly.
Family offers $20K reward for missing man
JPD: Man found shot to death inside car after crashing into other vehicles
Man found shot to death in vehicle on Livingston Road. The man crashed his car into a building...
Man found shot to death in vehicle on Livingston Rd.
Jackson Police Department
One dead, two wounded after shootout in Jackson on Monday night

Latest News

Vehicle crash near I-220 at Watkins Drive Exit 8
MDOT: Vehicle crash near I-220 at Watkins Drive
WLBT at 6p
Woman, child charged after Jackson man struck in the head and killed
Dominique Champion (left), and the scene of the shooting.
Bond again denied for woman who allegedly shot man outside Jackson Krystal