MBI launches investigation into shooting involving Hernando Police

By Amber Strong
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An investigation is underway following a late morning shooting as Hernando Police responded to a home invasion call.

According to Hernando Police, the shooting which is currently under investigation by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations happened around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday morning in the Dogwood Hollow subdivision on Broady Rd.

Neither Hernando Police nor MBI would say whether the officer or the suspect fired shots.

WMC Action News 5 has a crew headed to the scene.

