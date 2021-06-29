Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

LIVE: Gov. Reeves discusses new legislation that allows cross-state occupational licenses

On June 29, Gov. Tate Reeves will hold a press conference, including Q&A to discuss the...
On June 29, Gov. Tate Reeves will hold a press conference, including Q&A to discuss the Universal Recognition of Occupational Licenses Act, H.B. 1263 which goes into effect on July 1, 2021.
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On June 29, Gov. Tate Reeves will hold a press conference, including Q&A to discuss the Universal Recognition of Occupational Licenses Act, H.B. 1263, which goes into effect on July 1, 2021.

This legislation will now require each of Mississippi’s occupational licensing boards, agencies and commissions to issue licenses to applicants who hold a current license in good standing with another state, have been licensed by that state for at least one year, and satisfy certain other conditions.

Watch live here:

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body and vehicle found burned in Pike County; MBI investigating
JPD: Man found shot to death inside car after crashing into other vehicles
The Tylertown Police Department is searching for 20-year-old Derecus A. Conerly.
Family offers $20K reward for missing man
Man found shot to death in vehicle on Livingston Road. The man crashed his car into a building...
Man found shot to death in vehicle on Livingston Rd.
According to the Vicksburg Daily News, it happened around 10:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 28 outside...
12-year-old hit by car at McDonald’s

Latest News

Jackson Police Department
One dead, two wounded after shootout in Jackson on Monday night
Water is allowed to settle at the Curtis plant's coventional basin, before it is chemically...
Jackson City Council to consider entering into water system compliance order with EPA
Governor Tate Reeves to Discuss Universal Recognition Legislation
Governor Tate Reeves to Discuss Universal Recognition Legislation
Penny Jones
Vicksburg Mayor recommends first female to lead the city’s police department