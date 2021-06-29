JPD searching for 24-year-old missing man

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are looking for a 24-year-old man named Elijah Rogers.

Police say Rogers is five feet and five inches tall, weighs 170 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

Detectives say he was last seen Friday, June 25, in the Amerberwood Drive area wearing a maroon Adidas shirt and gray shorts.

Rogers was also driving a tan or silver 2014 Toyota Camry with the license plate HNK 1050.

If you have any information on where Rogers could be, call the Special Victims Unit at 601-960-2328 or 601-213-6154.

You could also contact Crimestoppers at 601-355-TIPS.

