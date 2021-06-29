Jackson City Council to consider entering into water system compliance order with EPA

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tuesday, the Jackson City Council is expected to consider a motion to enter into yet another compliance order with the federal government.

This time, the order is related to the city of Jackson’s water system and would be designed to address “a number of concerns related to bacterial contamination and proper disinfection” within its water treatment system.

According to a copy of the new order, the city would be responsible for providing the EPA with a number of plans on everything from asset management to lead pipe replacement.

The order also includes rules on monitoring for water quality and updating the public and EPA when water quality violations occur.

News comes more than a year after the city was mandated by the EPA to make emergency repairs at its two water treatment plants, and months after the EPA issued a notice of noncompliance for failing detail “additional violations beyond those previously identified in the emergency order.”

The EPA issued an emergency order to the city in March 2020, outlining numerous deficiencies at its O.B. Curtis and J.H. Fewell Water Treatment Plants.

The mayor told the council earlier this year that the city had complied with that order’s requirements.

The newest order, though, seems to contradict the mayor’s claims.

Jackson, for instance, was required to submit a comprehensive equipment repair plan (CERP) for the EPA’s review and approval as part of the March 2020 order. CERP was to include a schedule of implementation on repairing and replacing monitoring equipment and repairing and performing maintenance on other equipment.

Documents, though, say the EPA never approved a comprehensive repair plan, in part, because the city and the EPA had not “reached (a) mutual agreement on the schedules of implementation for the items included therein.”

The city received additional notices of noncompliance in May 2020 and April 2021 “detailing additional violations beyond those previously identified in the emergency order” and that the city had not come into compliance with those items.

Under terms of the new order Jackson will do the following:

Carry out public notice requirements related to future violations

Provide EPA with a comprehensive staffing plan within 30 days of the order’s effective date

Immediately begin implementation of comprehensive repair plan

Provide EPA an asset management plan within 60 days of the order’s effective date

Provide EPA with a corrosion control treatment plan within 7 days of the order’s effective date (The plan will go into effect upon the EPA’s receipt and concurrence of it.)

Submit an updated lead line service replacement plan within 30 days of the order’s date

Conduct quarterly monitoring for certain water treatment byproducts

The council meets at 10 a.m., Tuesday at Jackson City Hall.

A copy of the order is shown below.

