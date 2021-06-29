Jackson City Council approves public access gates for Eastover

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A seven-year effort ended with a major victory Tuesday for the Greater Eastover Neighborhood Foundation.

For years, the foundation has been working to get permission to install public access gates at various entrances to their Northeast Jackson neighborhood.

Tuesday, the council approved those plans.

GENF Executive Director Dana Robertson said the neighborhood would likely install the gates this summer.

“We are also installing pretty extensive landscaping and pedestrian walkways with each one, and we want to make each gated area as attractive as possible,” she said. “We also have to order the technology for each gate that allows for the siren-operated systems and radar... We will start the ball rolling immediately, but the actual installation will probably begin this summer.”

GENF will be installing gates at five locations:

Eastover Drive at Ridgewood Place

Eastbourne Place at Ridgewood Road

Lake Circle between Restbrook Place and Rhymes Place

Douglass Drive between Ridgewood and Lake Circle

Quail Run Road at East Manor Drive

Maps show locations of proposed Eastover gates. (City of Jackson)

The council OKed the measure on a 3-1 vote, with Ward One Councilman Ashby Foote, Ward Six Councilman Aaron Banks, and Ward Seven Councilwoman Virgi Lindsay voting in favor.

“This has been a long journey for people in the Eastover area,” Foote said. “I think it really comes down to safety and traffic control. There are even more communities considering gates as a way to stop high-speed traffic.”

More than 80 percent of homeowners in the Eastover community signed off on the gating plans, much higher than the amount required under the city’s gating ordinance.

Ward Four Councilman De’Keither Stamps was the lone dissenting voice, citing concerns with the gate being installed at Quail Run and East Manor.

Several residents from the East Manor spoke in opposition to that gate, saying they don’t want to live in a gated neighborhood.

The Quail Run gate would be installed at the main entrance of the East Manor community.

One East Manor resident said he would have to go through the Quail Run gate twice a day, while most Eastover residents would never use it.

“If you want to slow traffic in Eastover, put speed humps on Meadowbrook Road,” the resident said.

Director of Planning Jordan Hillman said the city had worked to address concerns of East Manor residents and had granted several concessions regarding the East Manor device.

Among them, the gate would remain open during peak traffic times and would be a two-way gate, meaning it would open for motorists going in both directions.

The Eastbourne gate, meanwhile, will remain open during the day to help accommodate traffic from the nearby school.

Motorists from Casey Elementary School often access Eastbourne when leaving the Ridgewood Road school’s campus.

Ben Woods, another East Manor resident, said he was philosophically opposed to gates in Jackson.

“Gates, at best, are elitist. At worst, they’re separatist,” he said. “I’m not hypocritical enough to say, ‘I’ll take money for your services and goods, and hire them, and then separate (myself) from them because I don’t want to live with them.”

He says this is the first step in Eastover closing off the neighborhood from the general public.

“Public access is the intent at the moment, but if you don’t intend to close the gates, why to spend the money to put them up?” he asked.

Eastover residents, though, say the neighborhood has no intention of closing themselves off from the rest of Jackson.

Susan Nix said she’s lived in Eastover for years, and said the gates are strictly designed to slow traffic and keep children safe. Her children and grandchildren also live in the neighborhood.

Unlike private gates, which require a key or a code to open, public access gates do not. Instead, motorists simply have to drive up and wait for the gates to open.

The gates are designed, in large part, to slow traffic. With gates in place, vehicles must come to a complete stop before entering an area, something that cuts down speeding.

Robertson urged the council to approve the gates, in large part, because it has allowed the devices to be put up in so many other neighborhoods.

“Over the last couple of years, the council has approved gates for Massena Heights, North Lake, Rolling Wood, Rolling Meadows, Heatherwood, Avery Gardens...” she said. “We would just like the same opportunity to make those improvements to our neighborhood that those others have had the opportunity to do.”

