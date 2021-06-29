Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Intoxicated Louisiana man drives to jail, claims God told him to go there

Bobby Lee Koch, 35
Bobby Lee Koch, 35(Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Jarmarlon Thompkins
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Louisiana man has been arrested after he drove to jail under the influence and told authorities that God told him to go there.

According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, On June 27, 2021, they were called to the Ouachita Correctional Center regarding a harassment complaint. OPSO says upon arrival, they spoke with a guard who pointed towards a vehicle in the parking lot. Deputies say they then made contact with the man in the vehicle, 35-year-old Bobby Koch of Choudrant, Lousiana.

They say Koch got out of the vehicle and said “God told me to come here.” OPSO says they asked Koch if he had been using any illegal drugs in which he stated he did methamphetamine before going to OCC. The sheriff’s office says Koch stated he was sent there by God to get his family out of the facility. Officers say they then placed him in handcuffs for their safety,

Deputies say after getting permission, they searched Koch’s vehicle and found suspected meth which he admitted was his. Koch was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance and taken inside the jail.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First homicide of 2019 in Wilmington
FBI special agent shot during operation in Jackson, suspect at large
Body and vehicle found burned in Pike County; MBI investigating
JPD: Man found shot to death inside car after crashing into other vehicles
Man found shot to death in vehicle on Livingston Road. The man crashed his car into a building...
Man found shot to death in vehicle on Livingston Rd.
According to the Vicksburg Daily News, it happened around 10:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 28 outside...
12-year-old hit by car at McDonald’s

Latest News

‘I try to keep them from killing each other’: Brookhaven police chief sees spike in youth crime
‘I try to keep them from killing each other’: Brookhaven police chief sees spike in youth crime
A statewide human trafficking campaign is launching with a goal of better educating the public...
Statewide human trafficking campaign launches
Family: 1 killed, 3 injured in shooting at Alabama funeral
Body and vehicle found burned in Pike County; MBI investigating