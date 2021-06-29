Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

‘I try to keep them from killing each other’: Brookhaven police chief sees spike in youth crime

By Patrice Clark
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) - Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins is seeing a dramatic increase in gun violence among young people. In fact, he says lately they are committing the majority of the shootings in the city.

“The life that you are choosing is death or incarceration,” he stated. “It’s going to be one of the two and we are better than this.”

Collins is now sending a passionate plea to young people: stop the senseless violence.

He points to last week when a 16-year-old and a 20-year-old were arrested and charged for their involvement in a drive-by shooting on the streets of Brookhaven.

“I deal with kids every day. I go to their houses, I sit and talk to them. I try to keep them from killing each other,” he said.

The chief says he and his team are also noticing another disturbing trend: some children carrying illegal firearms while others are carrying toy and BB guns.

“How do we know it’s not real?” he asked. “You have kids walking around with things... If they don’t buy them, they are stealing them from the department stores.”

Collins says he refuses to let any young person in his city go down the wrong path, so he is working with the city and the schools to hopefully bring a special boot camp to Brookhaven for at-risk youth to help provide leadership, discipline, and life skills.

The chief also has his officers engaging and interacting more with area youth.

“We need to let these kids know we care because this job is not about power. It’s about service,” he said.

The chief says it’s also critical that parents do their part to monitor their children’s activities and keep them out of trouble - especially fathers.

“Some mothers are really trying, and father need to step up and get into these kids lives. You can’t start parenting a kid when they are 15 and 16 years old. You are forcing the law enforcement system to be their parents,” said Collins.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First homicide of 2019 in Wilmington
FBI special agent shot during operation in Jackson, suspect at large
Body and vehicle found burned in Pike County; MBI investigating
JPD: Man found shot to death inside car after crashing into other vehicles
Man found shot to death in vehicle on Livingston Road. The man crashed his car into a building...
Man found shot to death in vehicle on Livingston Rd.
According to the Vicksburg Daily News, it happened around 10:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 28 outside...
12-year-old hit by car at McDonald’s

Latest News

Bobby Lee Koch, 35
Intoxicated Louisiana man drives to jail, claims God told him to go there
A statewide human trafficking campaign is launching with a goal of better educating the public...
Statewide human trafficking campaign launches
Family: 1 killed, 3 injured in shooting at Alabama funeral
Body and vehicle found burned in Pike County; MBI investigating