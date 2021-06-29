‘I try to keep them from killing each other’: Brookhaven police chief sees spike in youth crime

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) - Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins is seeing a dramatic increase in gun violence among young people. In fact, he says lately they are committing the majority of the shootings in the city.

“The life that you are choosing is death or incarceration,” he stated. “It’s going to be one of the two and we are better than this.”

Collins is now sending a passionate plea to young people: stop the senseless violence.

He points to last week when a 16-year-old and a 20-year-old were arrested and charged for their involvement in a drive-by shooting on the streets of Brookhaven.

“I deal with kids every day. I go to their houses, I sit and talk to them. I try to keep them from killing each other,” he said.

The chief says he and his team are also noticing another disturbing trend: some children carrying illegal firearms while others are carrying toy and BB guns.

“How do we know it’s not real?” he asked. “You have kids walking around with things... If they don’t buy them, they are stealing them from the department stores.”

Collins says he refuses to let any young person in his city go down the wrong path, so he is working with the city and the schools to hopefully bring a special boot camp to Brookhaven for at-risk youth to help provide leadership, discipline, and life skills.

The chief also has his officers engaging and interacting more with area youth.

“We need to let these kids know we care because this job is not about power. It’s about service,” he said.

The chief says it’s also critical that parents do their part to monitor their children’s activities and keep them out of trouble - especially fathers.

“Some mothers are really trying, and father need to step up and get into these kids lives. You can’t start parenting a kid when they are 15 and 16 years old. You are forcing the law enforcement system to be their parents,” said Collins.

