Historic Mississippi Inn to reopen after virus shutdown

GREENVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A historic northwest Mississippi building complex with 19th century roots has been purchased by a nonprofit economic development group and will reopen as a hotel this fall after closing down during the pandemic.

The Delta Democrat-Times reports that the Greenville Inn and Suites building was purchased from the Mississippi Levee Board in June by Main Street Greenville.

The plan is for it to re-open as a 36-room, boutique hotel in September.

The Levee Board most recently leased the building to TROP Casino, which operated it as a hotel. The hotel closed last year during the COVID-19 pandemic and TROP did not renew its lease.