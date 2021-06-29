Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Historic Mississippi Inn to reopen after virus shutdown

Greenville Inn and Suites
Greenville Inn and Suites(Booking.com)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A historic northwest Mississippi building complex with 19th century roots has been purchased by a nonprofit economic development group and will reopen as a hotel this fall after closing down during the pandemic.

The Delta Democrat-Times reports that the Greenville Inn and Suites building was purchased from the Mississippi Levee Board in June by Main Street Greenville.

The plan is for it to re-open as a 36-room, boutique hotel in September.  

The Levee Board most recently leased the building to TROP Casino, which operated it as a hotel. The hotel closed last year during the COVID-19 pandemic and TROP did not renew its lease.

Most Read

Body and vehicle found burned in Pike County; MBI investigating
JPD: Man found shot to death inside car after crashing into other vehicles
The Tylertown Police Department is searching for 20-year-old Derecus A. Conerly.
Family offers $20K reward for missing man
Man found shot to death in vehicle on Livingston Road. The man crashed his car into a building...
Man found shot to death in vehicle on Livingston Rd.
According to the Vicksburg Daily News, it happened around 10:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 28 outside...
12-year-old hit by car at McDonald’s

Latest News

Today at 11 - WLBT
Jackson Police Department
One dead, two wounded after shootout in Jackson on Monday night
Water is allowed to settle at the Curtis plant's coventional basin, before it is chemically...
Jackson City Council to consider entering into water system compliance order with EPA
On June 29, Gov. Tate Reeves will hold a press conference, including Q&A to discuss the...
LIVE: Gov. Reeves discusses new legislation that allows cross-state occupational licenses