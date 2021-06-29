Gov. Reeves discusses new legislation that allows cross-state occupational licenses

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On June 29, Gov. Tate Reeves held a press conference, including Q&A to discuss the Universal Recognition of Occupational Licenses Act, H.B. 1263, which goes into effect on July 1, 2021.

This legislation will now require each of Mississippi’s occupational licensing boards, agencies and commissions to issue licenses to applicants who hold a current license in good standing with another state, have been licensed by that state for at least one year, and satisfy certain other conditions.

Mississippi is one of the first states in the nation to pass this bill.

“It’s a loss for governmental and bureaucracy in red tape, but a win for Mississippi’s economy,” said Reeves.

Individuals who relocate to Mississippi with another state’s permit, license, certificate or registration will be able to receive the same documentation in Mississippi.

Reeves stated that the hopes this will help Mississippi reach their goal of having the most national board certified teachers per capita in the nation.

“In order to have a quality education, there must be a quality teacher in every classroom.”

Reeves hopes that this bill serves as an incentive for out of state teachers.

Reeves was also joined by Rep. Becky Currie, who helped create this bill.

“We want people to come and experience our state,” said Currie.

“We want you to come here and buy a home, buy a car and send your kids to school here. Mississippi is open for business.”

President and CEO of the Mississippi Center for Public Policy expressed his excitement for the potential of this bill.

“Today is a great day for reducing red tape, and putting Mississippi on the path to prosperity.”

Reeves explained that similar legislation had been passed earlier with respect to military spouses.

