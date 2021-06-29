Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Gov. Reeves discusses new legislation that allows cross-state occupational licenses

On June 29, Gov. Tate Reeves held a press conference, including Q&A to discuss the Universal...
On June 29, Gov. Tate Reeves held a press conference, including Q&A to discuss the Universal Recognition of Occupational Licenses Act, H.B. 1263, which goes into effect on July 1, 2021.(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On June 29, Gov. Tate Reeves held a press conference, including Q&A to discuss the Universal Recognition of Occupational Licenses Act, H.B. 1263, which goes into effect on July 1, 2021.

This legislation will now require each of Mississippi’s occupational licensing boards, agencies and commissions to issue licenses to applicants who hold a current license in good standing with another state, have been licensed by that state for at least one year, and satisfy certain other conditions.

Mississippi is one of the first states in the nation to pass this bill.

“It’s a loss for governmental and bureaucracy in red tape, but a win for Mississippi’s economy,” said Reeves.

Individuals who relocate to Mississippi with another state’s permit, license, certificate or registration will be able to receive the same documentation in Mississippi.

Reeves stated that the hopes this will help Mississippi reach their goal of having the most national board certified teachers per capita in the nation.

“In order to have a quality education, there must be a quality teacher in every classroom.”

Reeves hopes that this bill serves as an incentive for out of state teachers.

Reeves was also joined by Rep. Becky Currie, who helped create this bill.

“We want people to come and experience our state,” said Currie.

“We want you to come here and buy a home, buy a car and send your kids to school here. Mississippi is open for business.”

President and CEO of the Mississippi Center for Public Policy expressed his excitement for the potential of this bill.

“Today is a great day for reducing red tape, and putting Mississippi on the path to prosperity.”

Reeves explained that similar legislation had been passed earlier with respect to military spouses.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body and vehicle found burned in Pike County; MBI investigating
The Tylertown Police Department is searching for 20-year-old Derecus A. Conerly.
Family offers $20K reward for missing man
JPD: Man found shot to death inside car after crashing into other vehicles
Man found shot to death in vehicle on Livingston Road. The man crashed his car into a building...
Man found shot to death in vehicle on Livingston Rd.
According to the Vicksburg Daily News, it happened around 10:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 28 outside...
12-year-old hit by car at McDonald’s

Latest News

About 160 people were still unaccounted for Friday amid fears that the death toll of at least...
Prosecutors will ask grand jury to probe building collapse
Patrick and Martina make valiant attempt at knuckle pushup world record
Patrick and Martina make valiant attempt at knuckle pushup world record
Supporters of legalized medical marijuana, listen as Mark Cash, a Mississippi CBD dispensary...
Mississippi lawmakers hear testimony on medical marijuana
Greenville Inn and Suites
Historic Mississippi Inn to reopen after virus shutdown
Jackson Police Department
One dead, two wounded after shootout in Jackson on Monday night