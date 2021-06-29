First Alert Forecast: hit, miss storms mid-week; more numerous by week’s end

TUESDAY: Lather, rinse and repeat cycle remains the flavor the day and the week ahead. Expect an overall mix of clouds and sun with a risk for a few showers and storms. Similar to the last few days, the better chances will be generally across southwest Mississippi, but all zones run a risk for a few storms bubbling up with the daytime heating. Highs will run near 90 in southwest Mississippi, to the lower and middle 90s elsewhere; lows will fall to the 70s by early Wednesday with partly clear skies.

Summery heat and humidity will bubble up a few showers and storms by the afternoon hours - but a standard late June forecast; a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the lower 90s. #mswx @WLBT @Fox40News pic.twitter.com/LPdE6x0Kb0 — Patrick Ellis WLBT (@PatrickEllisWx) June 29, 2021

WEDNESDAY: Our summery pattern continues through mid-week with a risk for a few pop-up storms flowing from southeast to northwest - amid a mix of clouds and sun, expect highs to continue to crank up toward the lower to middle 90s. Storms will fade through the evening hours, with lows in the 70s.

EXTENDED PLANNER: Thursday will continue the summer pattern tradition of a mix of clouds and sun with a few pop-up storms by the afternoon hours and highs in the 90s. A front will approach the region by Friday and Saturday, yielding better chances for rain and storms. Coverage will go up to 50-60% with highs in the middle 80s both days. The front will slip southward into the weekend, getting hung up near the coast by Independence Day on Sunday - still yielding a risk for storms, mainly south of I-20. The weekend won’t be a washout but be prepared to dodge raindrops from time to time, and into the start of the next work week.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

