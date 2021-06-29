Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Bond again denied for woman who allegedly shot man outside Jackson Krystal

Dominique Champion (left), and the scene of the shooting.
Dominique Champion (left), and the scene of the shooting.(JPD)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman who allegedly shot and killed a man outside a Jackson Krystal restaurant will remain behind bars until her case goes to a grand jury.

Tuesday, Hinds County Court Judge Johnnie McDaniels denied bond for Dominique Champion, following a preliminary hearing.

Champion is being charged with capital murder and drive-by shooting in connection with the death of Robert Earl McGowan Jr.

Police say the incident occurred earlier this month when Champion allegedly shot McGowan as he was walking in the parking lot of Krystal at Ellis Avenue and Robinson Road.

McGowan later died and Champion was arrested without incident at 4778 Medgar Evers Blvd.

She is being held at the Hinds County Detention Center in Raymond.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body and vehicle found burned in Pike County; MBI investigating
The Tylertown Police Department is searching for 20-year-old Derecus A. Conerly.
Family offers $20K reward for missing man
JPD: Man found shot to death inside car after crashing into other vehicles
Man found shot to death in vehicle on Livingston Road. The man crashed his car into a building...
Man found shot to death in vehicle on Livingston Rd.
Jackson Police Department
One dead, two wounded after shootout in Jackson on Monday night

Latest News

Woman, child charged after Jackson man struck in the head and killed
Oxford deputy prison warden indicted by federal grand jury
State Epidemiologist Paul Byers
Byers: 80% of new Delta COVID-19 variants reported in Jackson metro area
WLBT at 4p