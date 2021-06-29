Bond again denied for woman who allegedly shot man outside Jackson Krystal

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman who allegedly shot and killed a man outside a Jackson Krystal restaurant will remain behind bars until her case goes to a grand jury.

Tuesday, Hinds County Court Judge Johnnie McDaniels denied bond for Dominique Champion, following a preliminary hearing.

Champion is being charged with capital murder and drive-by shooting in connection with the death of Robert Earl McGowan Jr.

Police say the incident occurred earlier this month when Champion allegedly shot McGowan as he was walking in the parking lot of Krystal at Ellis Avenue and Robinson Road.

McGowan later died and Champion was arrested without incident at 4778 Medgar Evers Blvd.

She is being held at the Hinds County Detention Center in Raymond.

