Baseball fans hyped for big games as Miss. State competes in the Championship Series

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State fans here in the metro spent the day getting ready to cheer on their favorite team in the College World Series.

At College Corner in Ridgeland, fans were out in big numbers buying up Bulldog shirts and hats.

Several said they were flying out to attend Monday’s game. Others said they were driving to Omaha and hoped to catch game two of the series.

With Mississippi State now poised to possibly bring home a national championship, State fans say that is something every Mississippian should cheer about.

Ian Few, who manages Bulldog Burger in Ridgeland, said, “When we have all our TVs on to the game and everyone’s focused on the same thing, we do have a big uptick. You can kind of hear it from the kitchen whenever we score a run or something like that. It is fun when you like to celebrate with the community here as a team.”

Several area restaurants say they’ve seen an uptick in business whenever the Bulldogs take the field. At Bulldog Burger in Ridgeland, they’ve had a packed house for almost every game of the finals.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.