WLBT awarded Television Station of the Year by Mississippi Association of Broadcasters

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - WLBT is being recognized as the top television station in Mississippi.

WLBT was named Television Station of the Year at the Mississippi Association of Broadcasters awards for 2021.

It was part of a cache of awards WLBT was honored with--a total of 30, with 10 first place finishes.

This includes Courtney Ann Jackson, who was named best TV reporter.

Thank you, Mississippi!

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.