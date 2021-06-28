Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

WLBT awarded Television Station of the Year by Mississippi Association of Broadcasters

(MAB)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - WLBT is being recognized as the top television station in Mississippi.

WLBT was named Television Station of the Year at the Mississippi Association of Broadcasters awards for 2021.

It was part of a cache of awards WLBT was honored with--a total of 30, with 10 first place finishes.

This includes Courtney Ann Jackson, who was named best TV reporter.

Thank you, Mississippi!

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First homicide of 2019 in Wilmington
FBI special agent shot during operation in Jackson, suspect at large
JPD: Man found shot to death inside car after crashing into other vehicles
According to the Vicksburg Daily News, it happened around 10:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 28 outside...
12-year-old hit by car at McDonald’s
Holly Brand was crowned Miss Mississippi 2021
Holly Brand crowned Miss Mississippi 2021
Man found shot to death in vehicle on Livingston Road. The man crashed his car into a building...
Man found shot to death in vehicle on Livingston Road

Latest News

Bridge out at Spring Ridge Road; Source: Viewer
Hinds Co. officials announce two new bridge closures
Afternoon showers possible today.
Peyton's Monday Afternoon Forecast
How closely related Jackson’s water crisis and pothole problem is and why the city is gambling on Biden’s infrastructure plan
The Tylertown Police Department is searching for 20-year-old Derecus A. Conerly.
Family offers $20K reward for missing man