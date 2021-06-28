Baby Faces
Vandy unhappy how it made CWS finals but ready for Bulldogs

Vanderbilt's CJ Rodriguez (5) celebrates with teammates after scoring off a wild pitch from...
Vanderbilt's CJ Rodriguez (5) celebrates with teammates after scoring off a wild pitch from North Carolina State in the fourth inning during a baseball game in the College World Series, Friday, June 25, 2021, at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)(Rebecca S. Gratz | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — It will be an all-SEC College World Series finals pitting Vanderbilt against Mississippi State.

Vandy reached the best-of-three series starting Monday night by default when North Carolina State was removed from the tournament because of COVID-19 protocols.

The Commodores won two of three regular-season games against Mississippi State in April and are the reigning national champions.

There was no tournament last year because of the pandemic. Vanderbilt did not announce a starting pitcher. The Bulldogs will go with Christian McLeod.

